Seeking Comment on 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report to HUD for Recovery Housing Program The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has prepared the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for Recovery Housing Program (CAPER-RHP) for submission to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the period of October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to go to the Department’s website at https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/funding-incentives/vcdp/recovery-housing-program to view or download a copy of the Draft 2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report for Recovery Housing Program as of October 13, 2022. Please email or call Cindy Blondin at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov or 802-828-5219 or toll free at 1-866-933-6249 with any questions. Written comments for the CAPER-RHP must be received by October 28, 2022, no later than Noon via email to Cindy Blondin at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov.
