The Town of Marshfield seeks bids for the following: · Snow removal on the sidewalks in Marshfield Village · Mowing at the Old Schoolhouse Common · Mowing at the Martin Covered Bridge Park · Mowing, maintenance, and burials in the town cemeteries Bids are due on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. More information can be found at https://town.marshfield.vt.us/ or by calling the Town Clerk’s Office, 426-3305.
