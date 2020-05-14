The Town of Williamstown is seeking sealed bids for Martin Road Rehab Project Please contact the Town Manager at 802-505-1232 or 802-433-6671 Or twnmgr@williamstownvt.org for specifications. Bids must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 1st. Please mail to Williamstown Town Manager Martin Road Bid P.O. Box 646 Williamstown, VT 05679 or drop in the mail slot on the Town Office Door.
