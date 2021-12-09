Rural Community Transportation (RCT) Proposed Bus Route Change RCT is considering the following changes to the Route 14/15 Commuter bus service between Morrisville and Barre. Add a stop at the Woodbury Post Office headed to Barre at 6:40am, and 3:30pm. Add a stop headed to Morrisville at 8:21am and 5:02pm. Arrive at the East Calais Post Office at 6:50am; the current time is 6:52am. Remove the North Montpelier stop due to safety concerns at the intersection of Route 214 and Route 14. Change the arrival time at the East Montpelier WEC Lot from 7:09am to 7:02am RCT will hold a public meeting via ZOOM on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:30pm. To join the meeting go to ZOOM.com and enter the following meeting information: Meeting ID: 839 8594 6941 Passcode: 757964 To call into the meeting dial 646-558-8656 www.riderct.org – Link to Notice is at top of page
