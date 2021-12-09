Rural Community Transportation (RCT) Proposed Bus Route Change RCT is considering combining the US 2 Early route with the Regular US 2 bus route. This change will result in the following schedule changes to the current Regular US 2 bus route: Current Proposed Marshfield Old Schoolhouse 6:00am 5:38am Plainfield Park & Ride 6:10am 5:50am College Green 6:30am 6:06am Department of Labor Request 6:15am Montpelier Transit Center 6:35am 6:20am RCT will hold a public meeting via ZOOM on Tuesday, December 14th at 7:00pm. To join the meeting go to ZOOM.com and enter the following meeting information: Meeting ID: 864 1789 3724 Passcode: 332351 To call into the meeting dial 646-558-8656 www.riderct.org – Link to Notice is at top of page
