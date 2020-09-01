Route 14 Road Naming Public Hearing The Vermont Transportation Board on Sept. 14, 2020 will conduct a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. on a petition to name VT Route 14 from its intersection with Chelsea Road in Williamstown south to its intersection with VT Route 65 in Brookfield “The Major Ira Day Memorial Highway.” The public hearing will commence at the Williamstown Public Safety Building, at 249 Meadow St. in Williamstown, VT. At the hearing, the Board will hear from the Petitioner and any member of the general public interested in the petition and potential naming. The hearing will be run pursuant to 19 V.S.A. § 5(b)(1)(2) as well as the Vermont Transportation Board’s rules for naming Transportation Facilities. The Board’s rules, as well as a copy of the petition and information about Ira Day, can be found on the Board’s website at tboard.vermont.gov. Written comments will be accepted through the website until October 17, 2020, or they can be mailed to 67 Aspen Circle, Shelburne, VT 05482. For more info, email john.zicconi@vermont.gov or call 802-828-2942.
