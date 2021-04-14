ROOF REPLACEMENT-WOODBURY COMMUNITY LIBRARY The Town of Woodbury and the Woodbury Library Trustees are requesting bids for the roof replacement at the Woodbury Community Library, 69 Valley Lake Road, Woodbury, Vermont. Paper copies of the Request for Proposal (RFP) may be obtained at the Woodbury Town Offices, 1672 Vermont Route 14, Woodbury, Vermont Monday-Thursday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Phone number: 802.456.7051. Electronic copies are available on the Woodbury Town Web Site https://www.woodburyvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Library-Roof-RFP.docx Bids are due in the Town Office by 1:00 PM on May 5, 2021. Electronic bid responses will not be accepted. A mandatory site visit is planned for Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Technical questions may be directed to: Michael Gray 802-456-1983 or wsbmgray@gmail.com
