RFP: Town of Duxbury RFP: Town of Duxbury seeking to provide Town land for solar development project. Estimated 500 kW AC 3.5 acres photovoltaic system. Town seeks qualified firm or group of firms to own, finance, construct & operate the solar facility in GMP territory. For RFP contact Maureen Harvey Dux.TownClerk@gmail.com 802-244-6660.
