REQUEST FOR BIDS TOWN OF BERLIN, VERMONT SUBSURFACE GRAVEL WETLAND Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Berlin Town Offices and Garage Stormwater Improvements will be received by the Town of Berlin (Owner) at the Berlin Town Offices, 108 Shed Road, Berlin, VT 05602 until 2:00pm on August 28, 2020,at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud. Proposals submitted later than this date and time will not be opened, and will be rejected. The project involves the excavation and grading for the installation of a subsurface gravel wetland and forebay, the placement and compaction of bedding and structural fills, the placement of gravel and wetland soils, the installation of the stormwater pipe conveyance to and through the system, and installation of a pre-cast concrete outlet structure and associated piping. The project also includes regrading portions of the gravel driveway, as well as grading and planting a vegetated swale to convey stormwater to the gravel wetland. In addition, the project includes the installation of a stone diaphragm and vegetated filter strip. To obtain a complete copy of the Advertisement, contact Christopher Rivet, DuBois & King, Inc. Project Engineer at 802.728.3376, or crivet@dubois-king.com or go to the web-site at www.dubois-king.com/projects-bidding-active. There is a fee of $75.00 per set of documents, plus applicable shipping/handling costs if mailed. The plans are not returnable/refundable. A Mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held at the project site at 10:00am on August 19, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that attendees will follow State of Vermont guidelines regarding social distancing and the use of masks during the meeting.
