City of Montpelier Restorative Justice Program Coordinator The City of Montpelier seeks a Restorative Justice Program Coordinator for its Community Justice Center. This person receives program referrals and shepherds people through the Restorative Justice Program; maintains collegial relationships with referring agencies and other community partners; recruits, trains, and supervises volunteer RJ Panel members; keeps and reports out program data; and assists the Director and other staff as needed. Applicants are invited who understand, believe in, and embrace the ideals of restorative justice and have 3 - 5 years of relevant experience that includes exposure to a robust blend of the following specialties: restorative justice, conflict resolution, dynamics of offending, service to crime victims, corrections system, criminal justice system, process of change, mental health challenges, and/ or substance use disorders. The ideal candidate has facilitation, and training skills and experience working with a program that depends on volunteers and mediation skills are preferred. This is an established grant funded 24-30 hour/week position. Applicant must be able to attend regular evening meetings, using personal transportation, and be available to start before 1 May 2022. Salary range is $20 - $22/hour with full benefit package. For more information, and to apply, go to www.montpelier-vt.org/Jobs.aspx or email applications to Carol Plante, Director at cplante@montpelier-vt.org. Applications accepted until position is filled. The City of Montpelier is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
