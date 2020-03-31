REQUEST FOR VENDORS Washington Central Unified Union School District 1130 Gallison Hill Rd. Montpelier, VT 05602 WCUUSD is requesting vendors interested in bidding on one or all of the following projects: Synthetic Gym Floor: Rumney Memorial School Acoustic treatment on gym walls: Rumney Memorial School Kitchen remove plaster ceiling and provide acoustic ceiling: U-32 Middle & High School Airlock: Calais Elementary School Roof repair: Calais Elementary School These projects are scheduled to begin June 2020, with substantial completion on or before August 2020. Please contact Bill Ford at bford@u32.org for additional information and to be added to the vendor list.
