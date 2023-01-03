REQUEST FOR VENDORS Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) Calais Elementary School Pellet Boiler Project WCUUSD is requesting General Contractors interested in bidding on the replacement of the existing woodchip boiler with wood pellet boilers and associated work at 321 Lightening Ridge Rd, Plainfield, VT. For more information contact Bill Ford at bford@u32.org This project bids on January 24th and is scheduled to begin April 2023 with substantial completion on or before md-August 2023. WCUUSD 1130 Gallison Hill Rd. Montpelier, VT 05602
