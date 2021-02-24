REQUEST FOR VENDORS Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) Berlin Elementary School Storm Water Project WCUUSD is requesting vendors interested in bidding on the Storm water project at Berlin Elementary School 372 Paine Turnpike N. Berlin, VT 05602. For more information contact Bill Ford at bford@u32.org This project is scheduled to begin June 2021 with substantial completion on or before August 2021. WCUUSD 1130 Gallison Hill Rd. Montpelier, VT 05602
