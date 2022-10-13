REQUEST FOR VENDORS WASHINGTON CENTRAL UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT 1130 Gallison Hill Rd Montpelier, VT 05602 Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD), is soliciting pre-qualification statements from interested sitework contractors interested in bidding on the following project at U-32 Middle and High School: Main parking lot, bus loop and sidewalk reconstruction and circulation improvement project. This project is scheduled to begin June 2023 with substantial completion on or before mid-August 2023. Please contact Kevin Worden, Engineering Ventures kevinw@engineeringventures.com for submission requirements.
