REQUEST FOR VENDORS: Montpelier Roxbury School District (MRPS) is soliciting pre-qualification statements from interested Construction Managers to provide CM/C services for several renovation projects at the Union Elementary, Main St. Middle and Montpelier High Schools. Estimated GMP is $1.35M. CM services are to begin February with construction scheduled to begin June with substantial completion in the summer / fall 2023. Please contact Andrew LaRosa, MRPS, andrewlarosa@mpsvt.org for submission requirements.
