REQUEST FOR VENDORS WASHINGTON CENTRAL UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT 1130 Gallison Hill Rd Montpelier, VT 05602 Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD), is requesting vendors interested in bidding on the following project at U-32 Middle and High School: Removal of existing storefront glass and doors to be replaced with new at three openings in the event lobby. Project scheduled to begin Fall 2023. Please contact Bill Ford at bford@u32.org for additional information and to be added to the vendor list.