REQUEST FOR VENDORS: Montpelier Roxbury School District (MRPS) is soliciting pre-qualification statements from interested site contractors to provide construction services at the Montpelier High School. The project consists of the construction of a paved / surfaced running track in the location of the current cinder running track. Estimated construction cost is $1.6M. The project is to commence mid June with substantial completion late august 2023. Please contact Andrew LaRosa, MRPS, andrewlarosa@mpsvt.org.
