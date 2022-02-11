REQUEST FOR VENDORS WASHINGTON CENTRAL UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT 1130 Gallison Hill Rd Montpelier, VT 05602 Washington Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD), is requesting vendors interested in bidding on the Storm water Improvement Project at U-32 Middle and High School 930 Gallison Hill Montpelier, VT. The Project construction includes the improvement of a grass swale, construction of a gravel wetland treatment facility and dry basin treatment facility to manage storm water runoff from the U-32 campus. Bids are due by March 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm by email to Bill Ford at bford@u32.org and Melissa Tuller at mtuller@u32.org. Please contact Bill Ford at bford@u32.org for additional information and to be added to the vendor list.
