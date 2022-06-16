REQUEST FOR QUOTATION Downstreet Housing & Community Development Inc. is actively soliciting janitorial quotes for building common areas within our properties in the following areas: Barre, Montpelier, Waterbury, Waitsfield, and Warren Vermont. There will be guided walk-throughs of the properties as follows: Barre and Montpelier June 28,2022 at 9:30 a.m. starting at Downstreet Apartments 22 Keith Ave. Barre, Vt. 05641 Waterbury, Waitsfield, and Warren areas June 29 , 2022 at 9:30 a.m. starting at Green Mountain Seminary 201 Hollow Rd. Waterbury, Vt. 05677 Prior to the walk-throughs, a bid package will be given to all interested parties present. Please RSVP to bwoolums@downstreet.org to confirm your intention to attend the walk through. All potential bidders will be able to ask questions and confirm the scope of work for the properties during that time.
