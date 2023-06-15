REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES Another Way, Inc., requests Construction Management firms to submit proposals for renovations to one building in Montpelier, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of at least $300,000. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Sue Cobb of RBIC at scobb@redbirdconsulting.net. Response forms must be submitted and received by June 30, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Davis Bacon residential wages apply. Minority-owned, women-owned, Section 3 businesses and locally-owned businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.