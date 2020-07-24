Doty Memorial School Integrated Student Engagement Project Request for Proposal Doty Memorial School is looking for an organization to develop research based, engaging pedagogies and practices to increase student engagement, voice and choice, community involvement and student leadership. The organization will facilitate the development of a yearlong integrated thematic learning experience PreK-6. For a complete copy of the RFP, please contact Melissa Tuller at 229-0553 x 1316 or mtuller@u32.org. Bids are due by July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.