REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT Randolph Area Community Development Corporation (RACDC) is seeking proposals for construction management services for two projects in Randolph, VT: the rehabilitation of its Randolph House senior housing apartments located at 65 North Main Street, and the second phase of its Salisbury Square project located at 25 Salisbury Street and West Village Lane. Randolph House contains 48 HUD-subsidized senior apartments in a 7 story, steel frame brick building at 65 North Main Street. Salisbury Square is a 4.3+/- acre Planned Community, the first phase of which included 14 units of low-income family apartments, the renovation of an historic office, and one single-family home completed in 2012. The site was permitted for an additional 21 units for which the development plan is being revised and updated. The Construction Manager (CM) will become a member of the project team, including the Owner, the Owner’s Architects, Engineers, and other consultants. Pre-construction services are expected to commence immediately upon award of contract. To request a full copy of the RFP, please email your request to accounting@racdc.com or download a copy from a link at www.racdc.com. This supersedes the previous bid notice. Bids are due by June 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Selections will be made by June 12, 2020. For Randolph House, the selected firm must be available to work with the architect immediately upon selection to provide a detailed schematic design estimate on/before the 26th of June. Women and Minority-Owned Business Enterprises, Local and Small Businesses are encouraged to respond. RACDC is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider, Lender, and Employer.
