REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PRINTING OF 20-21 ANNUAL CITY REPORT Issue Date: August 19, 2020 Response Date: September 17, 2020 Bids must be submitted in electronic form to Jody Norway, Executive Assistant to the City Manager by emailing execassist@barrecity.org with "Annual Report Printing Bid" in the subject line. Bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 for the following job preparation and production of the 2020 Annual Report. Specifications and instructions are attached. The bid shall be in effect for the 2020 Annual Report and may be renewed for additional one year periods over the following two (2) years. The City of Barre reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Steven E. Mackenzie P.E. City Manager
