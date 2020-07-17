Town of Berlin Request for Proposals Building Exterior Wall Repair Scope of Work The Town of Berlin seeks proposals from qualified contractors for the repair of an exterior wall at the Town’s Municipal Building. Proposals are to include the full cost of the repair. The wall located in the Town Clerk’s office was struck by a truck and was pushed in slightly cracking the interior block. The wall is cement block construction with brick on the exterior. It is a five-foot section that was damaged along with a window. The Town will work with contractors to establish a schedule when the repair work can occur. Appointments to view the wall and for general bidding information can be obtained with the Town Administrator. Proposals will be due by Noon, August 3rd . Dana Hadley, Town Administrator Town of Berlin 802-552-8801 townadministrator@berlinvt.org This job is to be completed no later than December 15, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.