Request For Bids The Town of Braintree is seeking bids for a two part project for the Town Garage Floor Maintenance of concrete or some other equal material. Bid packets are available at the Braintree Town Office: 728-9787, 932 Vermont Route 12A . Sealed bids must be received at the Braintree Town Office by 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020. Please contact Jeff Masterson the Braintree Highway Foreman with questions 728-9380.
