REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Downstreet Housing and Community Development is requesting construction management firms to submit proposals for the rehabilitation of Multifamily Residence in Barre, Vermont. Firms must have comparable experience and appropriate bonding capacity. For the complete RFP contact Nicola Anderson at Downstreet at 802-922-5916, or nanderson@downstreet.org. Responses are due by 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 4th, 2020. Women-owned, minority-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. The overall project will be an Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract.
