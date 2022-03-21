REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) is soliciting proposals for the completion of a Feasibility Study. This study includes assessing the feasibility and developing concept plans for a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) protected crosswalk on the Route 12 corridor at the intersection of Gould Road and Cox Brook Road and Route 12 in Northfield, Vermont. Please reference the CVRPC web site for the complete RFP and submission details (https://centralvtplanning.org/news/rfq_rfp/). Proposals are due April 13, 2022, 2PM.
