REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: TOWN OF MIDDLESEX HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT The Town of Middlesex is seeking bids for roadside mowing for the 2020 season. The mowing includes all Class 3 roads with a minimum width of 7 feet of mowed lane. Insurance and non-employee contract agreements are required. Mowing will commence on August 1st. Bids will be accepted until 4:30 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020. Winning contractor will be contacted following the July 21, 2020, Select Board meeting. Preference will be given to Middlesex businesses. Please mail bids to: Town of Middlesex, ATTN: Roadside Mowing, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, VT 05602. Email bids to mdxclerk@comcast.net. For more details of mileage and expectations, please contact Road Foreman Paul Cerminara @ (802) 399-7216 or middlesexhgwy@comcast.net. Road Foreman Paul Cerminara June 18, 2020
