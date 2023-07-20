REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES TOWN HIGHWAY GARAGE FACILITY The Town of Waitsfield is accepting written proposals from qualified firms to provide architectural and engineering services for a new Town Highway Garage located at 761 Tremblay Rd. A site visit will be held on Tuesday, August 8th at 11:00am. Questions can be submitted to the contacts below – all questions are due August 11th, 2023. Written responses will be provided by the Town no later than a week prior to the proposal submission date. Proposals shall be submitted no later than 4:00 PM on Monday, August 21st, 2023. They shall be emailed to: townadmin@gmavt.com (Annie Decker-Dell’Isola, Town Admin.) waitsfld@gmavt.com (Randy Brittingham, Town Treasurer/Grant Administrator) All submitted proposals will be forwarded to the Town Selectboard for review and approval/award (anticipated August 2023). Qualifications, scope, cost, references, and similarly completed projects will all be considered prior to selection. The full RFP is located at https://www.waitsfieldvt.us/.