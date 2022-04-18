REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL ROADSIDE MOWING The Town of Washington is seeking bids for Roadside mowing to be done between July 20 and August 20, 2022. Please submit your per-mile bid for two passes on approximately fifty-one miles of class 2 and class 3 roads to the Washington Town Clerk's Office, 2895 VT Route 110, Washington, VT 05675 by May 2, 2022. The town reserves the right to reject any and all bids. EOE Washington Board of Selectmen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.