Request For Proposals for Construction Management Services Montesorri School for Central Vermont is requesting proposals from experienced General Contractors for the construction of 6,700 sq. ft expansion as an attached addition to the existing school at 84 Pine Hill Road, Barre VT. The projected is funded by USDA Rural Development and the work requires Performance and Payment Bonds and the compliance with federal contract addendums. The payment of US Department of Labor prevailing wages (Davis-Bacon) is NOT required. Submitted proposals will be evaluated on construction management experience for similar projects in size and scope, proposed personnel, cost proposal, references, and interviews. A digital Request for Proposals including a Design Development Set of Drawing can be obtained from bBA Architecture and Planning by emailing mDeBruin@gbarchitecture.com. Questions can be directed to Diantha Dorzun at (802) 229-1664 x3 Electronic Proposals are due September 8th at 4:00 PM to dkorzun@gbarchitecture.com and Kristen Martin at kristen@mscvt.org
