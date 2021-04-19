Request for Proposals for Office Space The Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) is requesting proposals for Office Space to lease. Proposals must be submitted as outlined in the RFP by May 7, 2021. Access the complete RFP on our website @ https://centralvtplanning.org/.
