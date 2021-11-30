Request for Proposals for Construction Manager Downstreet Housing & Community Development and Evernorth are requesting construction management firms to submit proposals for the select rehab of 18 units and construction of 9 units of multi-family housing in 3 buildings located in Barre, VT. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$4,500,000. For more information or to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact Lynn Mansfield at Evernorth, 802-861-3815 or Lmansfield@evernorthus.org. Completed Proposals and attachments are due by 3:00 pm on December 20, 2021. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.