Request for Proposals for Construction Management: The East Calais Community Trust is seeking construction management services for the $1.25M redevelopment of a historic property involving the substantial rehabilitation of the community's general store, which has been shuttered since 2019. The project also includes moderate renovations in 3 second-third floor apartments, which will be permanently affordable upon completion.RFP documents can be found here: https://www.eastcalaiscommunitytrust.org/news-press Small locally owned, women and minority-owned, and Section 3 Businesses are encouraged to apply. This is a historic preservation project is funded with state and federal funds which require compliance with Davis-Bacon, National Park Service, and many other federal regulations.
