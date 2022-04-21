Request for Proposals Architectural Services Downstreet Housing and Community Development and Evernorth are seeking proposals for architectural services for a new mixed-income housing development in Waterbury, VT. Qualified applicants will have comparable experience with affordable housing, multi-family construction, commercial design, publicly funded projects and federal regulations. To obtain a proposal response form and specific project information, contact Ben Sturtz at bsturtz@evernorthus.org. Proposals must be submitted by Tuesday, May 17th at 4:00pm. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. Downstreet Housing and Community Development and Evernorth are equal opportunity employers
