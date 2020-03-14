REQUEST FOR CHURCH PAINTING PROPOSALS The Northfield United Methodist Church is seeking proposals for exterior painting of the church building at 152 So. Main St. Northfield, VT. Work must be completed prior to Sep 30, 2020. Trustees are seeking three proposals: (1) Work on the front, south parking lot side, and steeple; (2) Work on the back and north side; and (3) the entire building and steeple. Proposals must include (1) cost for removing loose paint, prime (base) coat, and top coat, make and type of paint recommended, (2) proof of liability and workers compensation insurance, (3) at least two references. Proposals must be postmarked by Thursday April 2, 2020, mailed c/o Trustees, Northfield United Methodist Church, 152 So. Main St., Northfield, VT 05663 and marked PAINTING on the envelope. For questions, contact Mel Adams, 802-485-8387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.