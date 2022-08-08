REQUEST FOR BIDS Municipal Building Structural Repairs Northfield, Vermont The Town of Northfield is seeking bids from a qualified contractor to perform structural repairs to the municipal building located at 51 South Main, Northfield, VT. A structural engineer has inspected the building and prepared an assessment report (including plan drawing) that identifies needed structural repairs. A complete copy of the request for bids is located on the Town’s web-site www.northfield-vt.gov. Questions regarding the request for bids and/or to receive an email copy of the engineer assessment, please contact Town Manager, Jeff Schulz at jschulz@northfield.vt.us or 802-485-9822. One (1) electronic Adobe (PDF) file shall be received on/before 4:00pm on September 2, 2022 and emailed to jschulz@northfield.vt.us. In addition, five (5) hard copy proposals shall be received by the Town by 4:00 PM on September 2, 2022 at attention Town Manager, 51 South Main Street Northfield, VT 05663.
