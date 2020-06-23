Town of Berlin Request for Bid Roadside Mowing The Town of Berlin solicits bids for roadside mowing of both sides of approximately 45- 50 miles of town roads at a minimum width of 5 feet. Bidders are required to use an “Over-the-Rail” mower. Interested bidders should speak with the Highway Superintendent, Tim Davis, 802-223-7337 or 802-498-8435 before preparing a bid as there may be areas to be mowed more than once in the season. Bids are to be in a sealed envelope, clearly marked “Bid for Road Side Mowing”. Bidders must have proper liability insurance in the minimum amount of $1,000,000. Insurance documentation with the Town listed as the additional insured must be provided within 10 days of the bid being awarded, but in no case can any work commerce without the insurance documentation. In the event that a successful bidder cannot obtain insurance coverage the bid may be awarded to another bidder. All Bids are to be received by 12:00 p.m- Noon, July 6, 2020. Bids will be opened at the Selectboard meeting of that evening. Decisions to whom to grant the bid to will be made as soon as practical either at the meeting of July 6, 2020 or a subsequent meeting if further review is warranted. The Town however, does retain the right to reject any or all bids, and to grant the bid that is deemed to be in the best interest of the Town. All bids must in either submitted in person or by mail as specified above. No faxed or emailed bids can be accepted.
