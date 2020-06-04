Request for Bids - Town of Northfield South Main Street Sidewalk Replacement and Upgrade Project The Town of Northfield, VT seeks bids from qualified contractors to replace and upgrade 1600 feet of existing sidewalk along the southwesterly side of South Main Street. The project consists of the replacement/upgrade of the existing asphalt sidewalk with a five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk and curbing within the same foot print as the existing sidewalk located entirely within the Town right of way. All proposals must be received by the Town of Northfield no later than 12 noon on June 22, 2020. Proposals and/or modifications received after this time will not be accepted or reviewed. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids. To obtain a copy of the request for bids, please contact the Northfield Town Manager at 485-9822, or jschulz@northfield.vt.us
