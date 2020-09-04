NOTICE: REQUEST FOR BIDS RENTAL PORTFOLIO SNOW REMOVAL Downstreet Housing & Community Development (Downstreet) will accept sealed bids for snow removal for three separate portfolios of properties: Montpelier, Bradford, and Waterbury. Each bid must include plowing services for an entire town/village/city portfolio, not individual properties. Specifications for the 2020/2021 plowing season and an online submission form can be found at www.downstreet.org/contractor-bids/ Bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM EST, October 9, 2020. No oral, telephonic, or telegraphic, proposals will be accepted. Questions should be directed to Liz Genge, Director of Property & Asset Management at (802) 477-1333 or lgenge@downstreet.org Downstreet is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
