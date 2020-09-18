Town of East Montpelier Request for Bids Winter Sidewalk Maintenance The Town of East Montpelier is seeking a contractor to provide winter maintenance for the approximately 2,550-foot East Montpelier Village sidewalk network. The general expectation is that the sidewalks with be plowed and sanded/salted after a significant storm event. The East Montpelier Road Foreman determines when to call in the contractor and defines the scope of work for any particular event. Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020. For bid form and full notice, see: https://eastmontpeliervt.org/winter-sidewalk-maintenance-request-for-bids/ Questions should be directed to Town Administrator Bruce Johnson at 223-3313x204 or manager@eastmontpeliervt.org
