WCUUSD Temperature Monitoring Systems Washington Central Unified Union School District is requesting bids for Temperature Monitoring Systems for U-32 High School, (850 students & staff) Berlin Elementary, East Montpelier Elementary, and Rumney Memorial School. (250-275 students and staff). For a complete copy of the RFP, please contact Melissa Tuller at 229-0553 x 1316 or mtuller@u32.org. Bids are due by July 24, 2020 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.