Request for Bids Worcester Fire Dept. Floor Renovation Due Friday September 30, 2022 Purpose: The Town of Worcester seeks to enter into a contract to renovate a portion of the Fire Dept.’s floor. Scope of Work: Provide all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to perform all items. Please refer to the engineer’s report located the town web page worcestervt.org 21294 Worcester Fire Station Slab Replacement Report 21294 Worcester Fire Station S1.0 Revision 1.0 The Town of Worcester has the option to reject all proposals: Rejection of any or all proposals submitted in response to this RFP. The town shall not be liable for any costs by any vendor in responding to this RFP. Schedule: Work should start sometime within the next 12 months. Submission Requirements: • Detailed scope of services. • Fee structure and estimate of total cost for performing the scope of services. • Summaries of relevant projects, including names and phone numbers of references. • Proof of insurances. Vendor must maintain both General Liability and Workman’s Compensation Insurance during the course of the agreement. The successful vendor will provide proof of insurance before work will commence. Submissions are due by Friday September 30, 2022 For Further Information, Sight Visit or Proposal Inquiries: Refer to Roger Strobridge, Stromon@fairpoint.net or refer to the engineer’s assessment above. Proposal Submittal: Please submit all closed proposals and any related information to: Worcester Selectboard—Floor Bids 20 Worcester Village Road – P.O. Box 161 Worcester, VT 05682 Or via email to worcestertclerk@comcast.net Attach bid as a PDF file subject: floor bid All submittals must be received by: September 30, 2022
