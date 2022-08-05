REQUEST FOR BIDS Wayfinding Master Plan Northfield, Vermont The Town of Northfield is seeking bids from qualified consultants to develop a wayfinding master plan for the Northfield Town Forest. The project includes the development of a comprehensive map of the Town Forest trail network and Norwich University Shaw Outdoor Center, boundaries and connections to surrounding parcels, trail markers and other wayfinding signage, kiosks, pedestrian- and vehicle-oriented directional signs. A complete copy of the request for bids is on the Town’s web site www.northfield-vt.gov. Questions regarding the request for bids shall be directed to Town Manager, Jeff Schulz at jschulz@northfield.vt.us or 802-485-9822. One (1) electronic Adobe (PDF) file shall be received on/before 4:00pm on September 2, 2022 and emailed to jschulz@northfield.vt.us. In addition, five (5) hard copy proposals shall be received by the Town by 4:00 PM on September 2, 2022 at attention Town Manager 51 South Main Street Northfield, VT 05663.
