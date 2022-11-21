Request Bid for Demolition of 2466 Main Street, Cabot, VT The project consists of a total price not to exceed for the following work: • The complete demolition and removal of 2466 Main Street, Cabot, Vermont and all associated hazard materials that may exist. Note: The existing site was a single-family structure with an auto repair shop. • Properly testing the entire project with a certified 3rd party agency for any known/unknown hazardous materials that may exist within or around the project limits. Copy of report submitted to Town Clerk’s Office. • A silt fence and an independent temporary construction fence must be installed around the project site during demolition. • Site must be kept “damp” during the demoing process to prevent air-born particles. • U.S. Environmental Protection Agency USEPA 10 (business days) notification prior to/and compliance during demolition must be done. • National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) notification prior to/ and compliance during demolition must be done. • Removal of all known hazards (i.e., known buried oil tank on the east side and additional oil tanks located in the basement area, two oil furnaces, and existing oil lines throughout the structure). • Properly remove any unknown hazards (including possible asbestos removal that may be found) located at 2466 Main Street Cabot Vermont with a copy of the documentation (paper trail) and report from the testing agency to the Cabot Town Clerk the destination/disposal of any such hazardous material found. • Testing of floor drain lines under the repair shop slab (during demolition) for possible contaminants for any hazardous material runoff that may have existed. Copy of testing report submitted to the Cabot Town Clerk’s office. • Total removal of structure including any foundation. • Copy of any/all other hazardous testing results submitted to Cabot Town Clerks’ office. • Copy of bidder’s Insurance policy submitted to the Cabot Town Clerk’s office. • Removal and proper capping and recording of the exact locations of the existing utilities. (Recording data to be filed by the Cabot Town Clerk in the site deed). • Structural backfill and compaction of the entire foundation limits with an “approved structural material”. • The person would report directly to the Cabot Fire Chief. Please submit your resume, references, insurance coverage, and bid to tc@cabotvt.us. You may also drop your bit off at the Town Clerk’s Office, 3084 Main Street. or mailed to Cabot Town Clerk, P. O. Box 36, Cabot, VT 05647 by 5:00 p.m., December 5, 2022. Please mark the front of the envelope or email “Demolition Bid”. Bids will be opened on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Town of Cabot has the right to reject any and all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.