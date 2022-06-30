Public Notice Environmental Assessment & Finding of No Significant Impact Runway 17-35 Obstruction Removal E.F. Knapp State Airport Interested parties are hereby notified that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved an Environmental Assessment (EA) and issued Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for improvements at E.F. Knapp State Airport (MPV) in Berlin, Vermont. These actions are collectively referred to as the Proposed Action, which involves the clearing of approximately 33 acres of trees within the approach surfaces to Runway 17 and 35. The EA has been prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The purpose of the EA and FONSI are to assess the effects on the human and natural environment associated with the Proposed Action. The FONSI is the FAA’s finding that the Proposed Action will not have a significant effect on the human and natural environment associated with the proposed improvements. The FONSI and Final EA are available for informational public review at https://vtrans.vermont.gov/aviation/airports/knapp
