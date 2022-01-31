Public Notice Notice that a public meeting for comments will be held to review the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont’s plan to file an application for Federal Assistance for the Barre Turning Point Center Renovation Project with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities Grant program. The City Council Meeting starts at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2021, at the Barre City Council Chambers, City Hall, 6 North Main Street in Barre Vermont. Note: This is a Hybrid Meeting (In-person and Virtual). For details on meeting virtually , contact Jody Norway at the Barre City Manager’s Office (802) 476-0241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.