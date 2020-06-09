PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARINGS The Middlesex Planning Commission will hold three public hearings starting at 6:30 PM, July 24, 2020, via Zoom to consider the following permit applications: Casey Ellison’s request to modify the square footage of buildings in her previously approved Planned Residential Development (PRD) at 248 Chase Road; Planetary Matters, Inc. proposal to build a restaurant/pub at the former Champlain Oil/Sally’s Second Act site on US Route 2; and their request to construct another commercial building at their Camp Meade site across the street. All applications are available for inspection at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office or email by request. To attend the above hearings, please go to https://tinyurl.com/yafdsr2y Meeting ID: 896 5009 8148 Password: 083954. Or call: 1 646 558 8656 US (New York). - Sarah Merriman Town Clerk/Select Board Assistant June 8, 2020
