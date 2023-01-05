PUBLIC NOTICE: MIDDLESEX DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARINGS On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Middlesex Development Review Board will conduct a 5 PM site visit to 3 Molly Supple Road, and a 5:30 PM site visit to 979 US Route 2, followed by 6 PM hearings in Middlesex Town Hall, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, to consider the following: an amendment to an approved permit application # 21-30 – Chastity and Keith Hook’s request to change the material of a carport that required DRB approval due to setback requirements at 3 Molly Supple Road; and permit application #22-29 – Jeremy and Alison Cornwall’s request for a two-lot subdivision at 979 US Route 2 to be accessed through a right-of-way across land owned by the State of Vermont. Supporting materials may be viewed at the Middlesex Town Clerk’s Office, 5 Church Street, Middlesex, Vermont. Sarah Merriman Middlesex Town Clerk January 4, 2023
