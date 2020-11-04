United States of America Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Wrightsville Hydroelectric Project (FERC No. 5124) Public Notice Washington Electric Cooperative (WEC) is the licensee of the 933-kilowatt Wrightsville Hydroelectric Project (Project) located on the North Branch of the Winooski River in Washington County, Vermont. WEC is pursuing a new license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the continued operation of the Project in accordance with FERC’s Integrated Licensing Process (ILP) as defined at 18 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 5. The Project’s current operating license expires on October 31, 2022. In accordance with FERC regulations, WEC must file a final license application (FLA) for a new license with FERC no later than October 31, 2020. Please take notice that WEC, located at 40 Church Street, East Montpelier, VT 05651, filed its FLA with FERC on October 30, 2020. In accordance with FERC regulations, WEC is providing public notice of FLA filing. The licensed Project works consist of a) a hydraulic house, b) an access road to the hydraulic house, c) an above-ground penstock, d) a powerhouse containing three fixed flow turbines – 96 kW, 259 kW and 578 kW, e) a substation adjacent to the powerhouse, f) 4.16 kilovolt (kV) generators feed 4.16 kV switchgear within the powerhouse which feeds three 4.16/12.5 kV, three 500 kilo Volt Amp (kVA) transformers located in the substation and adjacent to the powerhouse, g) from the substation, a 12.5 kV line feeds a 450-foot-long transmission line and h) appurtenant facilities. The Project consists of three fixed flow turbines. The proposed action described in the FLA is to relicense the Project but use flow from a minimum flow gate to fill the flow gap between the fixed flow turbines so as to maintain a more stable flow regime below the powerhouse. WEC is making public portions of the FLA available to resource agencies, Indian Tribes, local governments, non-government organizations, and the public on the Project’s distribution list. An electronic copy of the FLA is available on FERC’s website using the following weblink: https://elibrary.ferc.gov/eLibrary/search, enter P-5124 in the docket number. A paper copy of the FLA can also be viewed during normal business hours at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library at 135 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. In addition, paper copies of the FLA can be reproduced at a cost of $0.10/page, plus postage (both pre-paid), by contacting Mark Wamser at 603-568-6088. Upon acceptance of the FLA, FERC will publish subsequent notices soliciting public participation. Any questions regarding this notice or the FLA can be directed to Mark Wamser at the number above.
